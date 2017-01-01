Motiv Ring

Fitness, Heart Rate and Sleep Tracker

Motiv Ring Image

A fitness tracker you can truly keep on

You shouldn’t have to choose between form, fit and function. Wear Motiv Ring continuously for the insight you need to become more active and improve the quality of your sleep.

Two Colors
Rose Gold
Slate Gray
Man in a sleek suit wearing motiv ring
Wear it out
Waterproof
Up to ~165 feet

Lady having a shower wearing the motiv ring
Get it wet
Battery Life
Typical Use 3 Days

Lady sleeping wearing the motiv ring
Keep it on

“Packs everything you need into one small package”

“Motiv is absolutely disrupting the wearables space, and fast”

“A taste of the wearable future”

“Embodies the axiom of good things coming in small packages”

“We love this sleek and subtle activity tracker ring”

  • Sleep
  • Heart Rate
  • Activity

Beyond a step tracker.
A fitness tracker.

All steps aren’t created equal. For proven benefits like preventing heart disease and stroke, improving overall cardiovascular health, and a healthier body and mood, science says you need to get your heart rate up each week - not just count your steps to the fridge.

Why active minutes?

For substantial health benefits, adults need at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity.

Track and add progress

Know at a glance how you’re tracking against your goals. And to ensure you always get credit for your efforts, adding and editing activities is easy.

Stay motivated all week

Motiv automatically adjusts your daily targets based on your week so far - kind of like rollover minutes. Miss a workout? No problem. We’ll keep pushing you to achieve your weekly goals.

A heart rate monitor that's cozy

If one number sums up your overall health and fitness, it’s your Resting Heart Rate. To get the most accurate Resting Heart Rate - you have to be resting. So it’s a good thing we’re good in bed.

Motiv App Demonstration

Innovative Microtechnology

To reimagine the wearable, we had to engineer an elegant solution. We pioneered new processes and innovative manufacturing techniques to bring Motiv Ring to life.

  • Custom curved battery
  • Flex circuit board
  • Machined solid titanium
