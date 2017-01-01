Track and add progress Know at a glance how you’re tracking against your goals. And to ensure you always get credit for your efforts, adding and editing activities is easy.

Stay motivated all week Motiv automatically adjusts your daily targets based on your week so far - kind of like rollover minutes. Miss a workout? No problem. We’ll keep pushing you to achieve your weekly goals.

A heart rate monitor that's cozy If one number sums up your overall health and fitness, it’s your Resting Heart Rate. To get the most accurate Resting Heart Rate - you have to be resting. So it’s a good thing we’re good in bed.

How it works